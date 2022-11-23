H-E-B fans rejoice! The company recently announced it will begin stocking H-E-B brand merchandise in stores across Texas. From socks to stickers, that means H-E-B lovers not only can shop at their favorite supermarket, but wear it.

According to Store Brands, H-E-B will celebrate its 117 anniversary with a premium brand shop at its first location. The company opened its first store in 1905 in Kerrville and decided it would be the perfect place to celebrate the impressive anniversary. The items are currently only available at the Kerrville location, but H-E-B will soon sell the items at other store locations around Texas.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer our loyal customers exclusive, quality products, and with the H-E-B Brand Shop, we’re excited to give our super fans opportunities to celebrate and showoff their passion for all things H-E-B,” H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store and Beauty Sabina Israelian-Garcia said in an official statement.

Shoppers at all H-E-B locations will soon be able to find themed merchandise like shirts, baby clothes, socks, mugs, stickers, hats and more by early 2023. A couple of items we are most excited about are the “H-E-Baby” onesie and a sticker showing love for the famous brisket queso.

Collin County locations have already rolled out H-E-B themed Christmas merchandise in the seasonal section including kid’s gifts and Christmas tree decorations. Get those kids ready to shop with a mini H-E-B shopping card filled to the brim with toy food items, of course including the butter tortillas. And what is a Christmas tree without a Texas-shaped ornament with sparkly H-E-B lettering? Holiday items are selling out quickly, so make sure to stop by before it is too late.

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to sport our very own H-E-B merch!