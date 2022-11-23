It’s that time of year when the air starts to get chilly, and we have to bundle up just to leave the house. But the best way to warm up is with a steaming cup of hot chocolate. From specialty sips to classic cocoa, Collin County has a wide variety of places to stop for a warm drink.

Campfire Hot Chocolate

Duino Coffee | 7650 Stacy Rd Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070

A smooth blend of cocoa and Ghirardelli chocolate will be sure to warm you up from the inside out. But the toasted marshmallow will make you dream of being cozy next to a fire.

Azteca

Frogg Coffee Bar & Crêperie | 832 Watters Creek Blvd, Allen, TX 75013

If you want to change up your normal hot chocolate order, Mexican hot chocolate has the perfect amount of spice (cinnamon, chili and chopped bittersweet chocolate) to really warm you up on a cold day.

Photo: astoria | facebook

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Astoria | 15701 Quorum Dr, Addison, TX 75001

We know this isn’t exactly Collin County, but it’s pretty close, especially if you plan to visit Vitruvian Lights. Astoria Cafe is home to some seriously delicious holiday drinks, including a peppermint hot chocolate. If you’re feeling extra naughty this year be sure to add Don Q gold rum.

Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa

Mudleaf | 100 Independence Pkwy #300, Plano, TX 75075

Dark chocolate isn’t for everyone, but this dark chocolate hot cocoa definitely is. The drink also contains vanilla and steamed milk for an extra level of creaminess. The shop also offers a variety of add-in flavors so you can make your perfect cup.

Classic Hot Chocolate

The Book Shoppe | 5330 Parkwood Blvd, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034

Sometimes there is nothing better than a classic hot chocolate. And what better to pair with than bookshelves filled to the brim with an array of titles? The Booke Shoppe also has a variety of flavor add-ins such as salted caramel and gingerbread to help get you in the holiday spirit.

Photo: mallow box | facebook

Mallow Box | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano, TX 75024

Classic Hershey’s chocolate is great and all, but graham crackers and toasted marshmallow fluff truly elevate the chocolaty experience. Plus a few specialty marshmallows on the side will fix any sweet tooth craving perfectly.