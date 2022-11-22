Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West has something to brag about after recently earning two industry awards.

Renaissance Dallas has been named the hotel of the year in the full-service category and front-of-the-house manager of the year for ambassador, Robyn Ahrens.

“We are immensely proud to have been named hotel of the year and to have one of our ambassadors recognized by the Hotel Association of North Texas,” said general manager Patrick Miller in an official statement.

The awards were presented by the association at the 15th Annual HOSPY Awards and Gala, which was held on Nov. 11 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

This annual event celebrates the hospitality industry and recognizes industry contributors with a unique crystal pineapple award in a variety of service categories.

Award recipients are evaluated on a number of criteria, including:

Guest experience

Promotion of brand standards

Support of the community and local nonprofit organizations

Footage from the HOSPY Gala. Source: Renaissance Hotels.

Renaissance Dallas Hotel at Plano Legacy West

The five-story Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West is located at the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 12.

With 304 rooms and three restaurants, it has been hosting thousands of guests a year since opening its doors in 2017.

The building was designed by architects HKS and Dallas-based Looney & Associates finished the interiors.

In July, Renaissance Dallas celebrated its fifth anniversary with a gathering of Plano’s civic and business leaders. The celebratory event included a donation to Minnie’s Food Pantry, a Plano-based nonprofit organization that works to fight food insecurity.

“Our team of stellar ambassadors impresses every guest, customer, and vendor that we welcome to our hotel, truly embodying the highest standards of hospitality service. We are thrilled to have won this award shortly after celebrating our fifth anniversary earlier this year,” said Miller.

For more information, click here.