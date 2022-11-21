Look out North Texas, a new mini golf experience is coming our way this summer. Puttshack, a tech-infused mini golf company announced in May, will open a new location at the Village on the Parkway in Addison, an open-air shopping center at 5100 Belt Line Road.

The 28,000-square-foot entertainment destination expands across a two-story space featuring four custom-made, tech-driven mini golf courses, multiple private event spaces including a mezzanine area and a full-service bar.

Don’t let the upscale nightclub vibe of the venue with its cocktails and internationally inspired menu trick you. This is a highly competitive space, made more so by the inclusion of Puttshack’s trackball technology, which allows players to track their scores on a big screen by following their individual golf balls through the courses until their final putt.

The courses themselves are more exciting than your regular mini golf: each game has 9 holes and takes some 30 mins to complete. The new Addison location will have neon light, arcade-inspired courses. Think putt-putt meets Tron, minus the huge headset.

You’ll be able to reminisce about your college years by aiming your ball through a ramp and into a giant red cup at Puttshack’s staple beer pong hole or test your reflexes at an air-hokey course where moving paddles will block your shots. If you are nostalgic for 3D Pinball Space Cadet head to the giant pinball machine hole and find secret passageways for additional scores. You can even try your luck at a spinning wheel hole and play for free drinks and games.

“The Puttshack Dallas location will be a unique, high-energy space with multiple floors and include brand-new features for our tech-infused mini golf experience,” said global CFO and UK president of Puttshack, Logan Powell. “It’ll be a premier destination for everyone in the Dallas area.”