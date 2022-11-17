On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.

The company is a supplier for H-E-B which sells Tyson Foods products under the H-E-B and Hill Country Fare labels. In a press release, H-E-B stated that the recall involves 5 and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare’s 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B’s 80% ground chuck.

Customers that buy their produce at Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market should also look for the establishment number “EST. 245E” that is shown on the seam of the chub and marks the batch that is being recalled. Another way to tell apart the affected product is by checking its freeze date, which is 11/25/2022.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of harm or adverse reactions, the FSIS is urging customers to not consume these products and to check their freezers and refrigerators to make sure they disposed of them or return them to the place of purchase. To make sure you don’t have them in your fridge, H-E-B has a list with images of all the contaminated ground beef products you can check.

H-E-B said in a statement that all the affected products have been removed from the store’s shelves and that no other meat or ground beef products have been affected.

If consumers have questions about the recall, they can contact Tyson’s consumer relations department at 1-800-643-3410 and if they’ve purchased the affected products from any of H-E-B’s stores, they will be receiving the returns with a full refund. They can also contact H-E-B’s customer service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

