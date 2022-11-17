At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 17, Cook Children’s Medical Center unveiled its anticipated pediatric hospital in Prosper. The new facility is located at 4100 University Drive as part of a 23-acre campus at Windsong Parkway and Highway 380.

The facility includes an emergency department, pediatric ICU, operating and procedure room, medical/surgical unit, outpatient infusion center, laboratory and pharmacy services as well as a retail pharmacy on-site. The healthcare provider expects 549 medical professionals and ancillary staff to work at the center by the end of the year.

The hospital already has a well-established presence in North Texas, having served more than 260,000 children at 17 primary-care centers across Collin and Denton counties.

“Families in this fast-growing region can take comfort in knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see board-certified pediatricians, specialists, intensivists, hospitalists, and emergency medical doctors,” said Rick W. Merrill, president and CEO of Cook Children’s Health Care System in an official statement. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here by our outstanding team in Prosper.”

The spaces in the new state-of-the-art facility were designed to meet the needs of children, including their own perspectives as they move through the building. The rooms are bathed in bright colors and have storybook murals to capture children’s attention and stimulate their imagination as they wait to enter the doctor’s room.

In honor of Cook Children’s roots in Cowtown, the ceilings of the entrance to the facility have a Sixtine Chapel-like painting of flying cows, a theme that is repeated throughout the walls of the center and at the specialty clinics lobby where guests will see massive flying cow mobiles.

In addition to amazing design, the facility features technology focused on patient satisfaction. The rooms are equipped with TVs that can be used to communicate with Cook Children’s professionals that work at other campuses. Additionally, through the MyCookChildrens app families can access information about the patient’s care team and daily schedule.

The medical campus at Prosper marks the first Cook Children’s hospital built outside of the flagship medical campus in Fort Worth and is expected to open to the public by the end of the year.