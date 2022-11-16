SK Signet, a global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, will open a factory in Plano. The company will also conduct research for new equipment and personal customization at the new location.

The factory is SK Signet’s first in the U.S. and according to a press release, it will align with the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, boosting domestic manufacturing of secure interoperable EV chargers and support the growth of a nationwide EV charging infrastructure.

“We are very excited to welcome SK Signet Manufacturing Texas to Plano,” Plano Mayor John Muns said in an official statement. “The company’s innovative technology is a perfect fit for our business community. We are proud to continue attracting world-class companies to our city that impact the marketplace.”

The move to the North American factory is expected to create more than 180 jobs. SK Signet is expected to produce around 10,000 ultra-fast chargers annually by 2023 and 20,000 chargers by 2026. The chargers offer more than 350 kilowatts of power.

SK Signet’s Plano location will also house research and development, conduct charger testing with automakers, and produce power modules that will help customers customize the size and power of their chargers.

The South Korea-based company has supplied more than 2,500 fast chargers for the U.S. The company plans to work with state and local officials to recruit and train local workers.

“SK Signet is proud to be making this investment and preparing to open its first EV charger manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” said Seung-June Oh, President, SK Signet America. “We are grateful to the partnerships with federal, state and local officials, particularly those representing the City of Plano, Texas, who have supported and guided our expansion into the U.S. market.”

Combined, SK companies have $139 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. The move to Plano will bring the city more revenue and employ those living in and around Collin County. To learn more about Sk Signet visit sk.com.