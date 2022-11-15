Everything is bigger in Texas, right? Grapevine, the self-proclaimed Christmas capital of Texas, will soon open the largest ice skating rink in North Texas. It opens on November 18 for families and friends to celebrate the holidays on ice.

Located in front of the Grapevine Main Station, the Peace Plaza Ice Rink will feature a huge 4,500 square feet skating area. The rink will be open from November 18, 2022 to January 8, 2023, but will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day to give workers the holidays off.

A view of Grapevine’s massive 50-foot-tall Christmas tree can be seen from the rink to give families even more holiday cheer. Other nearby holiday attractions include picture-taking with Santa near the North Pole Neighborhood. Parents can also do some holiday shopping at the shops in the historic downtown.

“Just when you thought the Christmas Capital of Texas couldn’t get any bigger, now visitors will be able to enjoy the largest outdoor ice rink in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex,” Executive Director of the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau PW McCallum said in an official statement. “We’re thrilled to add this magnificent new attraction, and we look forward to the fun holiday memories visitors will create at the Peace Plaza Ice Rink.”

Tickets for the ice rink can be purchased now and are available for $20 for an hour of skating with skates included. Private skating opportunities are also on sale for $500 per hour. Guests can bring their own skates, but there’s no discount for doing so.

To buy tickets or learn more about the largest ice rink in North Texas visit the link here.