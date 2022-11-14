The Allen City Council members, including Mayor Ken Fulk, met on November 8 to discuss a number of proposals and pass ordinances.



Here are five things you need to know:

Proclamations

During the council meeting, Mayor Ken Fulk recognized all those who have served and presented a Veterans Day proclamation to members of VFW Post 2195, including councilmember Dave Cornette.



The mayor also proclaimed November 13- 19 as “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.” The proclamation was presented to the members of the Collin County Homeless Coalition.

Community Development Block Grant annual report

Planning Manager Erin Jones presented an annual report for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The annual report outlined how funds from the grant program were used during the past year and shows how future funds can benefit the Allen community.

Over the past year, the CDBG program was responsible for 15 completed home repairs, assisting 30 individuals with educational resources, providing 74 Allen families with rent and utility assistance and over 17 referrals to other service agencies.

Water mains to be replaced

​​The city council approved a contract for the replacement of water mains in the Timbercreek and Allenwood neighborhoods. The projected cost for the projects is $384,900.

The water mains lasted longer than expected, but now need to be replaced entirely. The project is expected to be completed in September 2024 and construction is expected to begin in December 2023.

Public safety equipment

The city council approved the purchase of new pieces of public safety equipment for the Allen police and the Allen Fire Department.

Allen’s police and fire fleet will receive new vehicle routers and antennas. The new routers have 5G capability, providing increased speed and reliability and the ability to stream vehicle and bodycam video to the cloud. This new equipment will cost an estimated $152,830.

Allen Fire Department will also receive new protective equipment for a total of $205,000. This includes bunker gear and body armor.

Roof replacement approved

The city council voted to approve the replacement of city facility roofs at Allen Police Headquarters, Allen Senior Recreation Center and the Municipal Service Center.

Recent inspections determined that the three facilities were all in need of new roofs. It is estimated that the re-roofing will cost $1,070,927.

Allen City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Meetings are held in Council Chambers at Allen City Hall. A full calendar of upcoming meetings can be found on the city website.