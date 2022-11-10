On November 11, an injured veteran will receive a mortgage-free home. The home was custom built by PulteGroup, from Building Homes for Heroes in partnership with Lowe’s.

The home in Princeton will be gifted to Army Sergeant David Speights and his family at a special ceremony at the new home. It is the last of 11 homes that Building Homes for Heroes is gifting in 11 weeks in honor of the anniversary of Sept. 11 and 2022 Veterans Day.

According to a press release, “Army Sergeant David Speights felt compelled to serve in the military following the attacks on September 11th, 2001. Once he turned 18, he enlisted in the Army out of Cartersville, Georgia in 2005.”

Speights was on a mission in Afghanistan when he was left severely injured after a rocket-propelled grenade exploded a few feet away from him. The explosion left him unconscious, and he woke with no memory of the incident. Speights experienced traumatic brain injury and PTSD, he struggles with depression, anxiety, herniated discs in his back and permanent nerve damage in his legs.

Building Homes for Heroes was founded by Andy Pujol after he volunteered in the search and rescue in the aftermath of September 11. The nonprofit build and modifies homes for veterans and their families entirely mortgage free. Sponsors such as Advance Auto Parts and Lowe’s have donated millions of dollars to its mission to support veterans.

Sergeant Speights is the recipient of the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, NATO Afghanistan Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (3rd Award), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award) and the Combat Infantryman Badge for his service to the country.