Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses.

Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked with Centurion American Development Group, the company leading the $1 billion redevelopment project. The project would set aside an area deemed underserved by the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

Director of Special Projects Peter Braster told Local Profile that the planning has taken about three years to complete, but many things are in the works.

“Everyone is waiting to see progress as we get things going,’ Braster said. “But we are trying to keep everyone updated as we go.”

Centurion has officially released a plan website for residents and visitors to stay updated on the area where the mall formerly sat. The development group will turn the area into a “pedestrian-friendly mixed-use project.” The plan includes 500 single-family homes, 2,300 multifamily units, 300 independent living units and 308,000 square feet of space for retail. There are three different builders for the homes, but Baster expects home buyers to be moving into the new spaces in about a year.

The project also shares a plan for 1.3 million square feet of office space and 40,000 square feet for restaurants, eight acres of parks, 1.6 miles of walking trails and a hotel/event space. The hotel will include 200 guest rooms and around 40,000 square feet of function space for corporate, social and charitable events.

“Collin Creek will provide one of the premier mixed-use redevelopments in North Texas, right at the Southern gateway to our city,” Plano Mayor John Muns said. “The city’s agreement with Centurion American is historic. While many former regional malls across America sit idle and vacant with little or no hope of redevelopment, the city of Plano worked with the developer to fully fund the transformation of the Collin Creek Mall. Few cities have accomplished this feat.”

Currently, construction is underway for a garage that will be used for the retail portion of the area and other construction will soon begin for other portions of the project. As of now, there is no set date for the project completion, but construction is working hard to get things moving.

To view the complete plan and stay updated on the development visit collincreek.com.