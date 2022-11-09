Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect.

In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were turned in blank. That gives the county a voter turnout of only 52.41%. Many of the positions and items on the ballot came out very close in the end, and it was a tight race during Election Night.

Here are some of the North Texas election results:

Governor

REP Greg Abbott- 54.35%

U. S. Representative District 3

REP Keith Self- 58.72%

U. S. Representative, District 4

REP Pat Fallon- 51.25%

U. S. Representative, District 32

DEM Colin Allred- 58.16%

Lieutenant Governor

REP Dan Patrick- 53.00%

Attorney General

REP Ken Paxton- 52.31%

State Senator, District 2

DEM Prince S. Giadolor- 52.74%

State Senator, District 8

REP Angela Paxton- 55.28%

Plano ISD

One thing that many Collin County residents had on their minds was the propositions for Plano ISD. Propositions A, B and C were unofficially passed, but Propositions D and E were voted down.

Proposition A will change the tax rate to $1.2598 per $100, creating about $9 million annually for teacher salaries and student programs. Proposition B was a bond election that would give the school $1,172,975,000 for new safety infrastructure, transportation, renovations, CTE, athletics, fine arts and general maintenance. Proposition C was the second bond election that would give PISD $173,450,000 for different types of instructional technology.

The two propositions that did not pass both had to do with infrastructure. Proposition D would be the construction of a new event center for PISD use and would cost approximately $30 million. Proposition E was centered around safety and maintenance for the district’s stadiums. If it passed, schools would have received lighting, concession renovations, restrooms and fencing.

McKinney Proposition A

Another ballot measure that had great interest from voters was McKinney’s proposition A, which would allow liquor stores in the city. It was estimated that revenue from liquor would bring the city about $1 million annually. The proposition unofficially passed with 74% of voters approving.

The Collin County Elections Administrator published the unofficial election results. But results are unofficial until canvassed or adopted by the party, county, city or school. The full Summary Results Report General and Special Election can be found at collincountytx.gov.