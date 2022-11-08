Today is the day Texans have been waiting for. It’s Election Day — the last day to vote. There are some big races happening locally and statewide. So, make sure you have everything you need if you haven’t already voted.

Compared to other states, Texas has quite a few restrictions and rules for those who are trying to vote, some of which can be confusing. But don’t worry, we are here to help you out.

In order to vote, you will need to provide a valid ID that includes a photo. Here are some examples of IDs that are accepted.

Texas drivers license

Texas Election Identification Certificate

U.S. passport

Texas Personal Identification Card

U.S. Military Identification Card

U.S. Citizenship Certificate

Texas Personal Handgun License

If you do not have any of these forms of identification, there are other options:

Copy of a government document containing name, address and voter registration

Utility bill

Bank statement

Birth certificate

Paycheck

Government check

There are also a large number of polling locations around Collin County and the city website makes it easy to find the nearest location near you. Simply enter your address and the site will show voting options in your vicinity.

The Collin County Elections Administrator will announce unofficial election results for all elections, but the results aren’t official until they are canvassed or adopted by the party, county, city or school.

Early voting results will be published at 7 p.m. on November 8 and will be updated at 8:30 p.m. After that, updates will occur every half hour until complete. Results will also be posted on If you would like to receive notices as results are posted on Collin County’s Facebook and Collin County’s Twitter.

If you haven’t yet made it to the polls, do it before 7 p.m. tonight. To follow along with the election results, visit collincountytx.gov.