According to a statement released on Tuesday, November 8, by Collin County Sheriff’s office, 54-year-old Susan O’Connor was arrested for fleeing with her 3-year-old son in 2009.

After being pulled over for speeding on October 28 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, O’Connor was taken into custody and extradited to Collin County. Her fingerprints confirmed her identity from when she was charged with Interference with Child Custody back in 2009.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), in 2020, 63% of all AMBER alerts were issued for family abduction cases, meaning when a child is wrongfully retained or concealed by a family member from parents or custodians. Despite this, only 4.8% of missing children cases reported in the same year involved family abductors.

This could be because almost 95% of family abductions are resolved within 6 months of occurring, either by police intervention or because other family members or friends who know about the missing child turn them in. The organization reported that in the last decade, the amount of time in which a child is separated from their guardian by a family member has significantly decreased, starting at 8 months in 2008 and reaching a mean of just 2 months by 2017. This was not the case for Susan O’Connor’s son.

For fourteen years, William Jack Spencer was listed as a missing child on the NCMEC, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) and For the Lost, a non-profit organization focused on missing persons cases. Now, the 17-year-old child was reunited with his father, according to the Collin County Sheriff’s office.

Currently, O’Connor is being held in the Collin County Detention Facility in McKinney on warrants for Failure to Appear and Interference with Child Custody. Her bond was set at $100,000, if convicted she could be facing jail time.

