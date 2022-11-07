The North Texas Food Bank collected a record-breaking 349,881 pounds of peanut butter during the annual Spread The Hope Peanut Butter Drive. This year was the ninth time North Texas has participated in the collection of food.



Plano Magazine reported the amount raised was 1,902 pounds more than last year. The drive was a part of the food bank’s Nourish North Texas campaign, which has a goal of raising $500 million in food and funds by the end of 2023 to feed those in need.



The Spread The Hope Peanut Butter Drive first began in Plano in 2014 as a way for the community to be involved in fighting hunger in North Texas. September is Hunger Action Month and residents can spend the month helping the cause and working together to make a difference.



“We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support during our annual Peanut Butter Drive,” North Texas Food Bank president and CEO Trisha Cunningham said. “This annual peanut butter drive could not have come at a better time with the impact of rising prices and children starting back to school and it will help us tremendously in providing for those who need us most right now.”



The city of Richardson announced it was named the Top City Overall in this year’s Spread The Hope Peanut Butter Drive. More than 4,600 pounds of peanut butter and $1,380 to purchase peanut butter was collected for the drive in Richardson alone.



Plano Magazine explained that there has been an increase in need around North Texas and despite supply chain problems, the food bank had to purchase more food over the last two years compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Spread The Hope Peanut Butter Drive will be held again next year, and the tenth anniversary may be the time to break even more records. To learn more about hunger in North Texas or to find ways to help visit Nourish North Texas.