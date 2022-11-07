Even though Halloween has come and gone, candy remains a household staple. Creamy chocolate to sour chews are good any day, but they tasted especially delicious on National Candy Day on November 4.

The sweet news of a day dedicated to candy couldn’t come at a better time. Cinemark announced which candy is favored in every state. And of course, Texas’ candy has a nutty surprise. Peanut M&M’s were found to be the state’s favorite candy based on 2022 concessions data across its more than 320 U.S. theaters.

But, Texas was not the only state that most enjoys the classic Peanut M&M. Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin all prefer the chocolatey snack. And for those who don’t enjoy the candy as much as others, Cinemark has plenty of other candies for everyone’s taste.

“No matter their sugary treat allegiance, moviegoers can get snackin’ faster when they order concessions in advance through Cinemark’s Snacks in a Tap mobile ordering, “ Cinemark said in a press release. “There’s nothing sweeter than having concessions ready to pick up upon arrival – or even better – having them delivered directly to your seat before showtime.”

Graphic by cinemark

The famous movie company has recently begun making an addition to its theaters. Local Profile previously reported that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium.

ScreenX is the first multi-projection cinema experience, offering movie-goers an ultra-immersive 270-degree field of view and specially selects sequences from a movie and expands them from the main screen onto the left and right side of the theater auditorium to be shown on three screens instead of just one.



Make sure to grab some candy and ScreenX tickets for the upcoming Black Panther sequel and check out the Cinemark website for more information on the ulta-immersive viewing of the hottest movies.