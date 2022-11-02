The Frisco City Council members, including Mayor Jeff Cheney, met on November 1 to discuss a number of proposals and heard public comments. All city council members are elected at-large.



Here are the five things you need to know:

Frisco’s Distinguished Veteran Award

Lieutenant Colonel Richard “Dick” Peasley was awarded Frisco’s Distinguished Veteran award during the council meeting. Since 2014, Peasley has represented the city of Frisco on the Board of Directors for the North Texas Municipal Water District and is the current vice president.



Peasley served in the United States Marine Corps as an aviation officer from 1967 to 1987. During his 20 years of active service, he served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot, served at the Naval Test Pilot School and served as the commanding officer for (HMX1) “Marine One” helicopter squadron and presidential helicopter pilot for President Ronald Reagan.

Industrial Development

For over an hour, residents spoke to the council about the development of a warehouse on Rockhill and 432. Industrial development has been in planning and has met all standards for development and the zoning for the property took place 40 years ago and the buyer decided to use the property for industrial purposes. But the purpose of the building has not been decided.



Residents expressed concerns about truck traffic, sex trafficking and chemical storage. A city worker spoke during the meeting and explained that the city would not allow for any illegal activity on the site.

Petitions

The current zoning ordinance subsection requires protests against proposed amendments be filed at least seven calendar days before the date of the public hearings. Property owners typically request additional time to gather the information required to file a protest. To allow property owners additional time and there still be adequate time for Staff to review the protests to determine whether the 20% threshold has been met.

The proposal set before the council would amend the zoning ordinance to require protests to be filed no later than 12:00 p.m. the Monday prior to the first public hearing, or one day before the hearing. Frisco City Council passed the amendment 6-0.

Rezoning

An area on Legacy Drive and Stonebrook Parkway was rezoned to allow for office development and residential living, including single-family homes and patio homes. The area previously was to be used for other purposes including child care, but the property owner did not have these types of businesses interested in moving in. The city council voted unanimously to rezone.

Canceled meetings

The city council voted unanimously to cancel the second city council meeting in December. Councilmembers also agreed to set new dates for city council winter work sessions.

To watch the full meeting visit the website here. All city council meetings are held at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center Council Chambers at 6110 Frisco Square BLVD.