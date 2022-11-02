A Primrose School of Prosper teacher was arrested on October 31 after several preschool students were exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The teacher, Anisah Burks, will face multiple charges.

On October 31 around 4:35 p.m., Prosper police received a call about a medical emergency at the daycare and four students from the same classroom became sick. Two of the students were transported by Prosper fire, one was transported by Frisco fire and the other student was transported by their parents to hospitals in the area.

WFAA reported that the four students were taken to the hospital, and three have been discharged as of Tuesday afternoon. The other student is said to be in stable condition. Evidence showed that the four has been exposed to THC, the psychoactive found in marijuana.

“Words cannot sufficiently express our deep concern over this matter. We have every reason to believe, including from the authorities, that this was an isolated incident involving one teacher who was immediately terminated,” the school told WFAA. “We are praying for a quick recovery for these children and are relieved that they are all home from the hospital.”

Burks will likely face felony charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child. The Texas Department of Family Services and Child Care Licensing Division were also notified of the incident. But it is not yet clear how the children obtained the THC.

Primrose closed for the remainder of the day to ensure the safety of all other students. The school remained closed on November 1 in order to properly search the area and sanitize. The school was reopened on November 2 once it was deemed safe for students to re-enter.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Prosper police at 972-569-1046.