Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines, is set to open two new offices in North Texas. Locations in Grapevine and Granbury will be available for all home buying and selling needs.

The Gaines power couple is best known for the five-season HGTV renovation show “Fixer Upper” which has had major success. Magnolia Farms in Waco is home to the famous silos and a variety of shops for visitors, including a bakery, clothing boutiques and a larger-than-life home store. But the couple has continued to expand their home-focused business.

The Dallas Business Journal (via WFAA) reported that the new offices of Magnolia Realty will be the seventh and eighth offices opened by franchise owners in Texas. The residential brokerage firm, founded in 2007, was started in Waco.

“We are excited to be in their new office location and ready to serve the Granbury community,” Wendy Rape, the franchise owner and broker of record for the Granbury office, told the Dallas Business Journal.

Rape will be opening the Granbury office on November 4 at Granbury office at 622 E. Pearl St. Franchise co-owners Theresa and Justin Mason and Will and Leslie Woods will be hosting the grand opening of the Grapevine location on November 3, located at 128 E. Texas St. Magnolia Realty currently has 34 realtors around North Texas.

“Our agents are some of the best in the business, and they’re ready to help you through the journey of buying or selling from start to finish,” Chip Gaines said on the Magnolia Realty website.

Magnolia Realty already has a number of offices around Texas in locations such as Waco, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Temple/Belton.

These new offices will be opening at a good time. Local Profile previously reported that the Dallas real estate market is estimated to be second in the nation by 2023.