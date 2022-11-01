Great news for North Texas’ football fans, on Monday the XFL revealed the eight cities that will be the home of the league’s teams, and Arlington is one of them.

This is the third attempt to get the league off the ground. Originally founded by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2001, the NFL competing league didn’t survive its first season. Almost ten years later in 2020, a relaunch was cut short when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. After that, the XFL declared bankruptcy and was bought by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his long-time business partner Dany Garcia.

Now after a two-year hiatus, the league is preparing for the 2023 season, the third time is the charm!

“From the start, Dany, Gerry, and I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life,” said Johnson in a statement. “ We have our cities, our team identities, and our rockstar coaches. Now we get to fill our rosters with hungry and deserving players that will wear their uniforms with XFL pride.”

The DFW area will be represented by the Arlington Renegades, formerly known as the Dallas Renegades in the 2020 relaunch, under legendary Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops. The team will be playing at the former home of the Texas Rangers, Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium.

And a new team is not all Arlington is getting. Earlier this year, XFL announced that the city would become the home of the league’s headquarters. The three-year agreement will provide a centralized performance facility and multiple practice venues for preseason and in-week training for the league’s teams.

In addition to the Arlington Renegades, Texas will be home to two more teams, the Houston Roughnecks, who will practice with the Renegades at Choctaw Stadium and the San Antonio Brahmas. The five other teams are DC Defenders, Orlando Guardians, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers.

Beginning on February 18, 2023, the XFL season will run until April to avoid competing with the NFL for viewers and attention. But all we hear is that we’ll have football matches the whole year round.