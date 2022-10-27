Plano-born figure skater Amber Glenn recently won a bronze medal, her first on the Grand Prix circuit, at Skate America. Glenn’s father Richard Glenn is a Sargent for the Plano Police Department.

The 2022 Skate America competition series on October 21-23 in Norwood, Massachusetts was the first event in the 2022-23 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating. The event is a senior-level international competition for men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs and ice dance. During the competition, skaters have the opportunity to earn points and metals toward qualifying for the Grand Prix Final.

Glenn scored 129.19 points for the free skate program and took home a total of 197.61 points. Despite not feeling well about the event, she placed third in the segment, as well as third in the free skate section, giving her a bronze medal. During the free skate to Ursine Vulpine’s “Without You”, she underrotated during her opening triple axel and put a hand down, but quickly recovered and landed six triple jumps.

“I feel like I left a lot on the table in the free skate,” Glenn said. “There were some obvious mistakes and some not-so-obvious ones. I felt like I really held back and played it safe. But I’m very happy with the end result and I’m proud to have my first grand prix medal.”

Glenn has been skating since 2004 when she would spend her time training at rinks in McKinney and Frisco. In 2013 the skater earned a place on the U.S. Figure Skating Team USA and represented the U.S. in the Czech Republic against competitors from around the world. The skater won bronze at the junior grand prix event in the Czech Republic. Glenn is also the only openly LGBTQ+ ladies figure skater for Team USA.

The Plano Police Department shared its recognition for Glenn in a tweet after the athlete received the medal.