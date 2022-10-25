On October 24, Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was arrested after gunshots were fired at the Toyota headquarters in Plano, Texas. Genter, the so-called “Nail Bandit,” is also alleged to have dropped nails throughout the company’s parking lot prior to the shooting.

On October 22, officers were called to the Toyota headquarters around 9:15 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and saw someone driving a dark four-door sedan. The individual in the car was allegedly pointing a gun at the building. Investigators found shell casings at the location and were able to match the witness description of the incident.

A press release from the Plano Police Department explained that video evidence was taken from the locations. A warrant for the arrest was given to police on Saturday, and Genter was placed under arrest on Monday.

“Surveillance video was obtained from all three Plano incidents,” the press release reads. “Surrounding agencies shared similar information with each other and developed a possible suspect.”

Agencies such as University Park Police, Highland Park Police and Southern Methodist University Police also have ongoing investigations against Genter, and more charges may be forthcoming.

Genter is currently being held at the Collin County jail.

WFAA reported that Toyota security told police that Genter’s vehicle matched “a suspicious vehicle” with a suspect who was seen allegedly dropping nails throughout the Toyota HQ parking lot on October 20 and October 21.

Plano Public Information Officer Jennifer Chapman told Local Profile that Genter has been arrested for allegedly shooting at the building after police and faces charges of deadly conduct. Chapman confirmed that no one was injured.

“The safety and security of our community and team members are a top priority,” Toyota Motor North America’s Ed Hellwig told Local Profile. “No injuries have been reported, and we are working to further enhance the security of our campus to ensure it remains a safe environment for all. In the meantime, we will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and appreciate their efforts to quickly resolve this matter.”

Chapman confirmed that Genter has a bail set at $50,000. It has not been confirmed at this time why the Toyota building was targeted.