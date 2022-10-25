The Plano Police Department will hold a two-hour Civilian Response To Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training class on October 25. The class will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Plano Event Center.

The training seminar is meant to educate and prepare individuals for active shooter scenarios in the event they are present. The class will also show attendees how to make a mental and physical plan to survive these incidents even when they are often unpredictable.

“Every situation is going to be different,” Plano Police spokesperson, Jennifer Chapman told NBCDFW. “We can look to past situations and hope that none of that happens again, but you just don’t know what you could experience in the future either. So, just really get into the mindset that you can survive this and you can help somebody else.”

This type of training has been in Plano for several years and attracts more members of the community every year. NBCDFW reported that police expect several hundred people at the training.

“I think once you know what you can do, it empowers you a little bit,” Chapman said. “It tells you that you can get through this and that you can survive this and you can help somebody else survive this.”

The Washington Post reported that as of July that there were over 300 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 including Uvalde. According to the article, “Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.”

If you are unable to attend tonight’s class the Federal Bureau of Investigation has tips and information on its website in regard to active shooters.

For more information about having a Crime Prevention Officer speak at your next group meeting or event, contact the Crime Prevention Unit or call 972- 941-2431.