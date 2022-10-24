In July, Frederick Frazier, a candidate for Texas House State Representative was indicted. Previous reports also show that he has been investigated for excessive use of force as a police officer. But with less than a month until the election, Frazier could still be elected.

Running for Texas House from District 61 in Collin County, Frazier is under federal indictment for impersonating a code compliance officer. According to the Dallas Voice, he was charged with two counts of impersonating a public servant after an investigation over accusations of sign-stealing during his campaign.

A Collin County grand jury handed its indictment of Frazier in July, and Frazier turned himself into the Richardson police department. He was released on bond. His opponent Sheena King, commented on the news of the indictment.

“I stand behind my statement that Texas deserves leadership that is ethical, collaborative and results-oriented,” King said in a press release. “Mr. Frazier’s indictment calls into question his adherence to Texas law and his ability to serve the people of Texas honestly and without misrepresentation.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Frazier previously faced nine counts of brutality during his time with the Dallas Police. But none of the inquiries led to prosecution or punishment. Seven out of the nine incidents occurred with a person of color. In one incident in November 2000, five people said they saw Frazier beat a Black man after a foot chase. The man, Demarqus Alexander, said Frazier called him the N-word and struck him repeatedly across the body and head. Frazier ultimately denied any accusations.

Despite accusations stemming from early 2000 and a summer 2022 indictment, Frazier will on the upcoming ballot.

But this would not be a first: Attorney General Ken Paxton was first indicted in 2014 and has won two elections since. This year Paxton will be running again, this time with an additional indictment and ongoing FBI investigation.



Local Profile has reached out to Frazier for comment. This story will be updated pending response.