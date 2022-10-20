On October 22, Wind Rose Academy, a Plano-based private school that combines education with therapeutic and developmental support for kids with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental challenges, will host a Halloween event for children with special needs.

If there’s one holiday kids love as much as Christmas, that definitely is Halloween. It might not have presents, but it does have costumes, spooky themes and candy. Even adults take part in the mischievous spirited celebration.

But some kids need a more dedicated environment to join the party and this is something Wind Rose knows all too well. That’s why this Saturday they will be hosting their fifth annual trick-or-treat event at Messiah Lutheran Church in Plano, with an environment appropriate for all abilities without missing any of the fun.

The school is inviting everyone in the community to enjoy an evening with friends and family complete with bounce houses, food trucks, raffles, photo ops, an outdoor movie with its mandatory popcorn and the star of the night: trick-or-treating.

“We want to give back to the kids who because of sensory sensitivities are not able to attend Trick or Treat festivities otherwise,” Trinette Pierre, the aunt of an 8-year-old boy who attends the Wind Rose Academy, told NBCDFW.

While the entrance is free, the school is asking for sponsors, donations and volunteers as they expect 300 families to participate, making this their biggest Halloween event yet. They are looking for volunteers who can help decorate the space and bring nut-free and individually wrapped candy. If you’d like to chip in but can’t help with those, visit the school’s wish list on Amazon or donate through the Amazon Smile program.

The event will start at 8:00 p.m. this Saturday at the parking lot of Messiah Lutheran Church on 1801 W. Plano Parkway.