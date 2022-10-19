After the October 6 attack at a Plano Hooters, police have arrested two individuals. The third suspect has not yet been located.

On October 6, two children entered Hooters attempting to sell candy bars to customers. When the restaurant staff asked the boys to leave, a group of men exited a vehicle and entered the establishment. A press release explained that the men began assaulting the manager and a customer that was attempting to stop the incident. One of the men picked up a cigarette disposal stand and shattered the front window to the business. Glass shards caused injuries to several inside the restaurant, including a waitress.

The Hooters manager suffered from a broken arm and a concussion. The suspects fled the scene in a black Buick Encore before police arrived. Several customers filmed the interaction and gave police the videos to use as evidence.

“They were being escorted out and causing issues according to the detectives. Turning over chairs, throwing things,” Detective Jerry Minton of the Plano Police Department told FOX 4.

On October 17, Plano police officers arrested two suspects in connection to the aggravated assault at the Hooters restaurant. Jeremiah Powell, a 19-year-old man from Fort Worth was arrested for assault bodily injury and riot participation. He is being held on a $60,000 bond. Tony Marshall, a 20-year-old man from Fort Worth, was also arrested for assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Marshall is being held on a $160,000 bond.

Public Information Officer Jennifer Chapman told Local Profile, as of yesterday, the two suspects remained in custody and had not been taken out on bail. She explained that the suspects are being held in the Collin County Detention Center.

Additional charges may be forthcoming pending the outcome of the investigation. A third adult was identified as Jay Powell, a 19-year-old male from Fort Worth and a warrant for aggravated assault was issued for his arrest.

Plano police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident or the location of Jay Powell to contact the Plano Police Department’s tip line at 972-941-2148. This incident is an ongoing investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

Local Profile has reached out to Hooters for further comment. This story will be updated pending response.