On October 17, President Joe Biden announced that the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness has officially opened.

According to CNN, in August, Biden announced his initial decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for those who make less than $125,000 a year, or as much as $20,000 for borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients. Married couples and heads of household who made less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021 are also eligible for up to $10,000 in forgiveness. The income thresholds for the loan forgiveness are based on adjusted gross income.

“Today, I’m announcing millions of people working and middle-class folks can apply and get this relief. And it’s simple and it’s now. It’s easy,” Biden said. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans.”



The application for loan forgiveness can be found in English and Spanish at Studentaid.gov and can be filled out either through mobile or desktop. The application only takes a few minutes to complete and requires the applicant to provide their full name, date of birth, Social Security number, email and phone number.

In order for applicants to qualify, they must have taken out Federal Direct Loans used to pay for an undergraduate degree. Federal Plus Loans taken out by graduate students and parent borrowers may also be able to collect the loan forgiveness depending upon income requirements. To qualify, the student loan forgiveness application must be filed before December 31, 2023.

“As millions of people fill out the application, we’re going to make sure the system continues to work as smoothly as possible so that we can deliver student loan relief for millions of Americans as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” Biden said.

CNN explained that The Department of Education is being faced with lawsuits challenging student loan forgiveness. A U.S. district judge could temporarily block the program from taking effect. If the policy is blocked student loan cancellation could be placed on hold until the judge issues a final ruling. But for now, loan borrowers can still submit their applications.

After the application is successfully submitted you will receive an email from the U.S. Department of Education, confirming they have received the application. The application will then be processed and updates will be sent throughout the process.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona confirmed during Biden’s remarks that over eight million people have already applied for student loan forgiveness.