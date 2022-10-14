The city of Plano is receiving props for its Stoler on the Street video series.

Plano, the largest city in Collin County, recently received a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award during the 2022 Texas Municipal League (TML) Annual Conference and Exhibition in San Antonio.

TML’s Municipal Excellence Awards recognize and encourage the achievements of Texas cities in meeting the challenge of municipal governance.

Awards are given in two population categories: under 25,000 and over 25,000. The awards are also separated into five categories, which include: management innovations, communication programs, city spirit, public safety and public works.

The City of Plano received an award in the communication programs for cities over 25,000 in population category for its Stoler on the Street video series.

In the series, local broadcast personality Steve Stoler answers questions and uncovers things residents might not know about Plano. The series was created to help residents better understand city services that their tax dollars support.

The first video from the Stoler on the Street series was published on Aug. 21, 2021.

The video series currently contains 70 videos and drives thousands of views. According to the city, the series has been successful in increasing overall resident engagement.

In the latest video, which was posted on Oct ober11, Stoler discusses Plano Fire-Rescue, which opened the doors of its new $15 million Fire Training Center on October 3.

The latest video from the City of Plano’s Stoler on the Street video series.

Plano’s paramedic program

The city of Plano was also one of three finalists for a 2022 Municipal Excellence Award in public safety for cities over 25,000 in population for its community paramedic program.

In 2014, the city worked with local hospitals to develop a community paramedic program within Plano Fire-Rescue.

This program was leveraged during the COVID pandemic and winter storm Uri to meet the needs of Plano’s high-risk population. The program is funded through hospitals and insurance systems, ensuring the program’s long-term financial sustainability.

