DFW and Dallas Love Field may have some competition brewing. A new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport could be in the works in addition to other expansion plans.

According to The Dallas Morning News (via Newsbreak), city leaders are in the planning stages for a two to four-gate terminal at the already existing airport. The city hopes to put a bond on the ballot for voters in May to help fund the new terminal at McKinney National Airport. The project would cost around $300 million to expand on the east side of the airport.

But residents would not be paying the full $300 million: It is estimated that $100 million would come from federal money and grants. Still, the $200 million from residents could make voters wary.

“There is a market today for a third airport in our region,” McKinney Mayor George Fuller told The Dallas Morning News. “There are many regions in this country with similar demographics, with similar populations, and they’re supporting three or five airports.”

There is no specific airline that has committed to joining, but the project would attract attraction from major airlines. The Dallas Morning News reported that airport director Ken Carley said they had received calls from national carriers interested in the McKinney project. The airport is not interested in low-cost carriers joining the project and hopes to land a deal with a carrier that can do multiple flights per day.

In addition to the space on the east side of the airport, the west side has 40 acres of land that could be used for development as well. According to Fly TKI, “McKinney National Airport (KTKI) is aggressively completing improvements and developing amenities to accommodate the needs of all aircraft in today’s General Aviation fleet with a focus on supporting the needs of future commercial service activities.”

If the project is able to go through travelers can expect the terminal to be completed by 2026.