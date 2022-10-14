The Grandscape area of The Colony was evacuated on the evening of October 13 after a bomb threat was reported. Police searched the area and were not able to find any evidence of a bomb device.

According to a press release from The Colony police department, the threat was received by police just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday night in the area of Scheels on Destination Drive just south of State Highway 121. The popular sports store, other shops at Grandscape and the adjacent entertainment district were evacuated while police searched the area. A Tejano music festival was also going on at the Stage & Lawn in Grandscape at the time of the threat. The concert was stopped by police and the eventgoers were told to leave the area.

According to WFAA, police were still actively searching the area as of 10 p.m. A Plano bomb squad was also called to help police search for any signs of a bomb.

The Colony police departed and the bomb squad did not find any evidence of a bomb during their extensive search but is still considering the threat an ongoing investigagtion. The source of the threat will also be investigated by police.

Earlier on Thursday, police also asked people to evacuate and closed the Southlake Town Square for more than two hours after a suspicious package was reported to the Southlake police. The package was reportedly near the Apple store and roads near the area were blocked off while the area was searched. Police reopened the area around 6 p.m. when no sign of a threat was determined. It has not been determined by police if these instances are connected in any way.

