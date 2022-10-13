Oneworld Alliance — an airline alliance based out of New York — has announced that it will be relocating its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas this upcoming December.

The relocation will allow Oneworld to join its founding member, American Airlines, in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, on the Robert L. Crandall Campus. The campus is located adjacent to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

In addition, Oneworld says that it will be moving closer to seven of its other members in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. These members are Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways and Qantas.

The airline alliance also says that the move will allow it to tap into the aviation talent pool that is so prominent in Texas.

In relocating its headquarters to the Fort Worth/Dallas area, Oneworld says that it will be moving to one of the fastest-growing hubs in the Oneworld network, with nearly 900 flights to 260 destinations being offered daily.

“It is a significant step to relocate our Oneworld global headquarters to the state-of-the-art Robert L. Crandall Campus to be close to American Airlines, one of our founder members,” Oneworld Chairman Akbar Al Baker said. “Its home hub at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is one of the largest airports in our alliance and serviced by eight members, demonstrating its unrivaled connectivity and importance to travelers as a global hub.”

Oneworld Alliance was originally launched back in 1999 in Vancouver, Canada. The airline alliance would go on to move its headquarters to New York in 2011, and it has been based there ever since.

According to Oneworld, Texas has the most air transportation jobs out of all of the U.S. states. In addition, it also says that Texas has one of the largest aerospace and aviation labor forces in the whole country.

To learn more about Oneworld Alliance, click here.