At some point Collin County woke up and thought, “How many activities could fit in one weekend?” Turns out, a lot. From festivals to concerts to car shows, it’ll be hard to choose where to go first. Take a look at our favorite picks to help you make up your mind.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

America’s Got Talent finalist Mike E. Winfield is coming back after performing at the very first festival in 2018. Photo: Mike E. Winfield | Facebook

Plano Comedy Festival

When: October 13 through 16, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Plano House of Comedy, 7301 Lone Star Dr Suite A-110, Plano |

North Texas Performing Arts, 6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano

More info

The largest comedy festival in North Texas is here, y’all! A four-day event, the 5th Plano Comedy Festival is returning bigger, better and funnier than ever — and we can’t stop talking about it. Get ready for performances by 130 comedians, sketch and improv groups, magicians and more. This year’s lineup includes some big names like Matthew Broussard, Jackie Kashian, Dean Lewis and America’s Got Talent finalist Mike E. Winfield, who’s making a comeback after performing at the very first festival in 2018.

When: October 15, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 200 E Stacy Rd #1350, Allen

More Info

This motorcycle show will have it all, exotic and classic models, muscle cars, motorcycles, customs of all colors and shapes and most important of all, good deeds. 100% of the event’s proceeds will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County to help abused and neglected children.

The maylee thomas band will be performing at the festival photo: maylee thomas band | facebook

When: October 15, 2022 | 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Towne Lake Park | 1405 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney

More Info

The 6th annual festival will feature live music from four bands and 30 award-winning wineries offering wine tasting under the trees next to the park’s lake. Local restaurants will provide delicious cuisine,so check out the variety of local vendors on site. Stay around to participate in grape stomping competitions!

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

More Info

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Alex Cantrell will take the stage on Friday with some soul pop-rock tunes, followed by Jake Quillin’s Americana on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Photo: plano international festival | facebook

When: October 15, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Haggard Park | 901 E 15th St, Plano

More Info

Cultures from all around the world are coming to Plano this Saturday for the 18th Plano International Festival. Get into the multicultural spirit and try new foods and drinks while you enjoy live music and performances. Stay around for performances of ballet folkloric, Irish dance and Bollywood dances brought to life by the Plano Symphony Orchestra’s benefit concert.

Concerts by the Creek: Fall Series When: September 3 through October 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info Every Saturday you’ll get a chance to enjoy live music outdoors on the Village Green. Get lawn chairs and find your spot before you grab food and beverages from one of the restaurants at Watters Creek or picnic supplies from Market Street. This Saturday, enjoy a live performance by Down & Out Featuring Will Kincaid, a George Strait tribute band. Get ready for Halloween! Your Trick-Or-Treating Guide Through Collin County We are a little over a month away from Halloween and people are getting ready. Here in North Texas, some folks go out and beyond to give kids a spooky fun experience each year with insane decorations. Local Profile came out with a short guide to take your trick-or-treat plans out of the way so… Farmers Table When: October 15, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum | 1900 West 15th Street, Plano

More Info The Heritage Farmstead Museum has prepared a beautiful evening with a farm-to-table, four-course dining experience benefiting Future Farmers of America and the museum. Guests will enjoy live music, specialty cocktails, a wine pull and even bid on prizes available in the silent auction.

Photo: octavio hoyos | shutterstock

When: October 15, 2022 | 12:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Dr. Glenn Mitchell Memorial Park | 300 W Louisiana St, McKinney

More Info

The second annual Día de los Muertos Celebration is taking place this Saturday. Get your costumes ready for the contest and participate for the chance of winning a prize and a signed certificate from the mayor.

When: October 15, 2022 | 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: DRN Leisure Pool | 110 E. Rivercrest, Allen

More Info

For those who miss summer already, head to the natatorium, you’ll find a floating pumpkin patch waiting for you to swim and choose your favorite pumpkin. Stay around after the splash to carve and decorate the lucky pumpkin for Halloween.

Image: Robert Kneschke | Shutterstock

When: September 17 through October 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

If you are stopping by Legacy West this Saturday, let the kids have some artsy fun at the seasonal space located in front of Nike and Free People. Every month Legacy West will add new activities for younglings of all ages to express themselves.

Don’t miss a thing, check our October guide! October In Collin County And Beyond Fairs, concerts and festivities are heading our way at full steam! Check this October guide to see what Collin County has in store for us this fall. Isn’t it nice to have the whole month at a glance? State Fair… Keep reading

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Dracula on Stage

When: October 7 through October 16, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: McKinney Performing Arts Center | 111 N. Tennesee St., McKinney

Tickets

Music on Main

When: October 15, 2022 | 3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Tumbleweed TexStyles | 7511 Main St., Frisco

More Info

Artisan Gift Market

When: October 15, 2022 | 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Heard-Craig Center for the Arts | 205 W. Hunt, McKinney

More Info

Spook Alley

When: October 14, 2022 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Texas Pool | 901 Springbrook Drive, Plano

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Daebak! It’s K-Pop!

When: October 15, 2022 | 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Public Library | 300 N. Allen Drive, Allen

More Info

Garden of Eden Drag Brunch

When: October 15, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: EBB & Flow | 7300 Lone Star Drive C125, Plano

Tickets