While the rest of us were getting ready to go back to school or bidding summer farewell in September, FC Dallas fans were taking on a capital task: choosing a design for the new Toyota Stadium player tunnel mural.

Last Friday, in front of fans, coaches and players FC Dallas unveiled the 4,480-cubic-foot space mural executed by legendary Dallas graffiti artist Tex Moton. From September 16 to 22 fans participated in a poll by Socios.com, a fan token-trading app, to choose between three different designs and a chance to win an FC Dallas jersey.

See more Unveiling a new look to get us playoff ready.



A newly designed player tunnel chosen by you.https://t.co/n4rmLkOip5 | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/tVgVUIfnpU — x-FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 7, 2022

“I think it’s amazing. It feels more like home,” said FC Dallas midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng in an official statement. “The painted hands were a cool gesture. Everything about the club is about the fans more than anything. So, giving them the chance to choose this design is good for them and for us.”

Once fans had made their decision, finding the artist for the job was a no-brainer. Tex Moton, born and raised in Dallas, has produced several iconic murals across the metro area like the “Welcome to Dallas” mural in Deep Ellum.

Moton has worked with sports team designs before for the Texas Rangers, with their “Home Team” mural at Globe Life Field and the “City Edition” basketball court and jersey for the Dallas Mavericks. This isn’t even the first time he’s worked with FC Dallas, earlier this year he installed a mural on the north end of Toyota Stadium.

See more See more

“I loved it, I loved the expression, the colors. It’s great for when rivals come here,” said FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget when the mural was revealed. “That’s something that they’ll walk to. On the other side, for us, it’s motivating and gets us going. Even if it’s in our subconscious, it’s motivating.”

Moton expressed how much of a difference it makes for fans to be involved in the project, instead of FC Dallas selecting a design on its own. “The fans are the ones who selected what they wanted to see and what would energize the players,” said Moton. “It was really a community effort, and I just had the pleasure of executing it and adding some details to it.”

Players had the chance to go through the brand-new mural last Sunday, October 9 when they hosted Sporting Kansas City on Decision Day in a match presented by Socios.com.

In case you missed it, take a look at Local Profile’s report on FC Dallas’ hopes for the 2026 FIFA Wold Cup.