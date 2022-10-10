The November election is coming up fast, but the deadline to register is coming even faster. October 11 is the last day to register and there are a number of important issues on this year’s ballot.

This year is a big election with a governor’s race, senate races, judge positions, Plano ISD issues and many more will be featured on the ballot. To learn more about voting or to see a sample ballot visit collincountytx.gov.

On October 6, the Texas Secretary of State announced in a tweet that 17,615,253 Texans have registered to vote, compared to 15.7 million in 2018. Campaigns have run through North Texas encouraging voters to register. Local Profile previously covered the Black Voters Matter campaign, just one organization helping Texas residents register.

Running for governor, Beto O’Rourke and Greg Abbott have centered their campaigns around the future of Texas. Both candidates have very different views and ideas, yet they have spent a large amount of time and money touring around Texas. But they share the same idea of wanting people to vote in this election.

Even though there are a number of big candidates running this election season, areas such as Collin County still have a number of important measures on the ballot. In order to vote in Collin County residents must print a voter registration application and mail it to the county registrar signed.

To register to vote you must be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age. The voting requirements also state that you cannot be serving a felony conviction or declared mentally incompetent by a judge.

Once you’re registered, you need a valid ID to vote. The state accepts seven forms of identification: a Texas driver’s license, Texas election ID certificate, Texas ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. Citizenship certificate with a photo, U.S. Military ID with a photo or a U.S. Passport.

For voters ages 18-69, photo IDs can be expired for up to four years. For those over the age of 70, a photo ID can be expired for any length of time.

To check your registration status click the link here.