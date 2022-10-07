Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), a provider of proactive wellness services, recently opened its newest location in Allen, Texas. The newly opened store is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding Level 5 Be Well (L5 Be Well) brand (part of L5 Capital Partners).

The shop is located at 845 West Stacy Road, Suite B100. Restore officially opened on September 9, and has offered a range of services to members of the community. But on October 13 an official ribbon-cutting celebration will occur at 10 am. They celebrate the grand opening weekend with discounted rates on select services and membership opportunities ending on October 16.

“Restore is geared towards helping people better themselves and their lives,” General Manager Nicole Labrum said. “From young athletes to retired community members, we are a one-stop-shop for all wellness.”

Restore offers a wide variety of wellness services such as base IV drip, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions, intramuscular (IM) shots and esthetician consultations. Labrum began as a Restore client, and in 2021 she became a hyper wellness representative for the brand. Allen resident and registered nurse, Mckenzie Patch will join Labrum and her team.

“Allen has a great and very active community,” Labrum told Local Profile. “They have been very supportive of us since opening.”

The 2,607-square-foot studio will employ 10 full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians and three registered nurses under the oversight of independent physicians. The Allen location will be open Monday – Thursday from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, Fridays from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sundays from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

“We are thrilled to introduce Restore Hyper Wellness to the Allen community,” said Brett Jaros, CEO of L5 Be Well. “At Restore, it is our mission to make proactive health and wellness treatments and preventative services accessible and affordable for all as we continue to grow and help more people feel their best and do more of what they love.”

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Allen, visit restore.com or call (469) 942-7097.