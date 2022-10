The State Fair of Texas is underway! This year’s fair began on September 30, bringing with its fried food, rides, attractions, fried food and more fried food.

Would you like to go? Well, Local Profile has thirty-five tickets that we are just itching to give away. How do you enter? Easy!

See more

Just like and/or comment on the Instagram reel below. That’s it! We will pick winners on October 12 and contact them via DM after that.