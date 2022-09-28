October is kicking off with a bang this weekend! Art fairs and exhibits, the State Fair of Texas is opening this Friday and you have concerts at every corner. But don’t worry, we are here to help you choose where to go first.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: cottonwood art festival | facebook

When: October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. | October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Cottonwood Park | 1321 W. Beltline Rd., Richardson

The second and final Cottonwood Art Festival event is happening this weekend. The juried art show will feature more than 150 visual artists from all around the country, an art stop for kids with lots of artsy activities to entertain the little ones, two stages with live performances, wine and beer tastings, and a variety of food options.

When: October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | October 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Event Center | 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

For two days model train enthusiasts will have the chance to be wowed at the Plano Event Center with more than 18 train layouts on display and some of the best home layouts will also be on tour. If you were thinking of building your own set, check the clinic schedule where experts will share tips on how to begin, or if you are a model train veteran yourself stay around to find out ways to up your game.

When: October 1, 2022 | 10:00 a.m and 11:00 a.m.

Where: AT&T Performing Arts Center | 2403 Flora St, Dallas

Every first Saturday of the month the ATTPAC takes visitors on a world-class tour of its venues including the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square and the Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park. The 45-minute tours are free of charge and are conducted by trained docents. Just show up, as there is no need for reservations.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend BJ Stricker will take the stage on Friday with some pop-rock tunes, followed by Kelsie Kee’s indie rock on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Photo: leena robinson | shutterstock

When: September 30 through October 23, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Fair Park Dallas | 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas

Come celebrate all things Texan with amusement rides, rodeos, pig races, puppet shows and much more! Try to get there at nighttime to get a glace of the new Kroger starlight parade and marvel at over-the-top floats and life-sized puppets lighting up the Fair Park skyline, created by Kern Studios of New Orleans. And of course, how could we forget the food? Deep-fried lasagna, anyone?

Concerts by the Creek: Fall Series When: September 3 through October 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

Concerts by the Creek: Fall Series When: September 3 through October 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info Every Saturday you'll get a chance to enjoy live music outdoors on the Village Green. Get some warm blankets and lawn chairs and find your spot before you grab food and beverages from one of the restaurants at Watters Creek or picnic supplies from the market street. This Saturday, enjoy a live performance by Buffalo Blues Band, a classic party-tunes cover band, from the '50s through today. Frisco Arts Walk and Run When: September October 1, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: HALL Park | 6801 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco

Register Frisco sure likes to jog! Running tickets are sold out for this event but so many people wanted to join in they are offering a new stroll registration so you can enjoy “all the inspiration without the perspiration.” The new registration is $20 and doesn’t include the runners’ packet (medal, T-shirt and race swag), but if you are here for the art the route will not disappoint. You’ll walk across the Texas sculptures garden, and get to wave at pop-up musicians, dancers, actors and visual artists along the way.

Photo: abhishek sah photography | shutterstock

When: October 2, 2022 | 3:00 p.m.

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 East Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Take a stroll through the city with a dash of color. This family-friendly event will feature games, ice cream, music, a fun photo booth and of course, color powder. All proceeds from the event will support education for kids and young people in India.

When: October 2, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Cheer to your favorite team this weekend with a match of Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders. Enjoy the game next to fellow fans on Legacy Hall’s giant 24-ft screen and check the special prices on Miller Lite buckets.

Image: Robert Kneschke | Shutterstock

When: September 17 through October 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

If you are stopping by Legacy West this Saturday, let the kids have some artsy fun at the seasonal activation space located in front of Nike and Free People. Every month Legacy West will add new activities for younglings of all ages to express themselves.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Happy Fall Fest

When: October 1, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Senior Recreation Center | 451 E. St. Mary Drive, Allen

Quilt Exhibit at Chestnut Square

When: September 30, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Heritage Village at Chestnut Square | 315 S Chestnut Street, McKinney

Care to Craft at The Grove

When: October 1, 2022 | 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: The Grove at Frisco Commons | 1509 H Avenue, Plano

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Sip and Throw Pottery Workshop

When: October 1, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

Nerd Halen

When: September 30, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

