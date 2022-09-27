H-E-B’s move to North Texas is a big deal, but no one was prepared for just how successful the grocery chain would be. The Dallas Morning News speculates that the store brought in $1 million in sales on the Frisco locations’ first day.

Correction – Local Profile previously reported The Denton Record-Chronicle had published that H-E-B’s weekly sales in 2021 averaged $638,756. Upon update from Senior Director Public Affairs Mabrie Jackson it is confirmed that it is an average nationwide grocery store number, not H-E-B alone. The original article was written by Maria Halkias with The Dallas Morning News.

Local Profile previously reported that the company expected over 5,000 people to shop at the store on its opening day. H-E-B’s expectations were definitely met and over 1,500 people were already queued in line before the store had even opened its doors. One woman camped out in front of the doors since 6 p.m. the previous night to make sure she was the first one in. H-E-B rewarded her devotion with a gift basket.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug.

Part of that speculated million dollars is not surprisingly from a Texas classic. The store shared on Instagram that the True Texas BBQ restaurant inside H-E-B sold 1,000 pounds of brisket on opening day and fed many hungry shoppers. Wine lovers also visited the store and a $4,800 Taylor Fladgate Port 1896 from Villa Nova de Gaia, Portugal sold.

The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco and is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. So make sure to stop by and try some great BBQ and experience a quality shopping trip.