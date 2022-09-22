If you have the X-Files theme song playing in your head you aren’t alone. Many North Texans were thinking the same thing Monday night after reportedly seeing what they thought was a UFO. After many captured images of the strange light anomalies in the sky, it was announced that SpaceX satellites were the source of the light pattern.

According to FOX 4, shared that many viewers were sending in photographs and videos of what they believed were lights from a UFO. The mysterious lights were visible around 9 p.m. and the display did look like something out of a sci-fi series. But the long line of lights did not belong to something out of this world.

Instead, the strange lights belonged to a SpaceX satellite. The Starlink-55 passed through the state Monday. Elon Musk’s creation is meant to assist in bringing high-speed broadband internet to areas where the internet is not always available. As of this month, SpaceX has over 2,300 of these satellites roaming above the sky and has many more planned to send up to space in the future.

But if your hopes and dreams of seeing a UFO in Texas were crushed, don’t worry. KERA reported that the Lone Star State is actually a hot spot for reported UFO sightings. In 2013, there were three specific sightings that gained national attention. The Mutual UFO Network reported that jailers working at Johnson County Correctional Facility spotted what they thought was a UFO with an unusual triangular shape. During the same year, 7,182 speculated UFO sightings were reported in Texas.

Local Profile previously reported in 2020 that Texas has a lengthy history of UFO sightings. As writer Pamela Colloff pointed out in her 1969 Texas Monthly story, Close Encounters of the Lone Star Kind, Texans have been reporting UFO sightings since 1878 and reported the first one touching down here in 1897, more than fifty years before Roswell’s infamous crash landing.”

If you hope to catch a glimpse of the satellite you can visit Find Starlink to see where the famous light source will be next. If you are looking for an actual UFO, keep your eyes to the sky.