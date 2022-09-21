This weekend has everything you need to relax and have fun with the family: festivals, art exhibits, live performances and it’s always Oktoberfest somewhere. Let us help you choose where to begin.

Image courtesy of plano balloon festival

When: September 22 to 25, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

It’s here, y’all! This Thursday one of Plano’s staple festivals is kicking off with a family-friendly concert by Plano Symphony Orchestra. Stay tuned for all the events this festival has in store for you: balloon glows in the evenings, tethered hot air balloon rides, parachute jumps, live music and the traditional Plano Balloon Festival half marathon.

When: September 24, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Big Blue Swim School | 1805 Preston Road, Plano

More Info

The Big Blue Swim School is inviting everyone to their grand opening this weekend with a free event for the whole family. Enjoy live performances, get your face painted and take a tour through the state-of-the-art swim school, ice cream in hand!

When: September 23 and 24, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: The Cove | 402 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

More Info

This weekend, the folks at The Cove in McKinney have partnered up with Three Dog Studio and SPARC for a two-day event where you can learn about pottery and alternative firings. Make sure to get there for their opening reception this Friday at 6:00 p.m. there will be beverages, appetizers and pottery for all!

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

More Info

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Ian Dickson will take the stage with his Americana tunes, followed by Justin Tipton’s Americana rock on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Image: shawnee trail cowboy day | facebook

When: September 24, 2022 | See the full schedule

Where: Frisco Heritage Center| 6455 Page Street, Frisco

Tickets

Come celebrate Frisco’s rich history with an event chock-full of traditional fun at Frisco Heritage Center and Museum. Meet cowboys at wild west shows, take a stagecoach ride and choose an armadillo to represent you in a race! There are many more activities to enjoy, so don’t forget to check their full schedule so you don’t miss a thing.

Concerts by the Creek: Fall Series When: September 3 through October 22, 2022 | 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen

More Info Every Saturday you’ll get a chance to enjoy live music outdoors on the Village Green. Get some warm blankets and lawn chairs, and find your spot before you grab food and beverages from one of the restaurants at Watters Creek or picnic supplies from the market street. This Saturday, enjoy a live performance by Emerson, a classic rock cover band. The Coven Awakens When: September 17 through October 30, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Dark Hour Haunted House | 701 Taylor Dr, Plano

Tickets Halloween came early to Plano. The coven of witches at Dark Hour has awakened and will combine all their dark powers to install fear in North Texas. Enjoy a night of frights and learn the terrifying stories behind each of the thirteen witches. If you are planning on bringing a child sacrifice, be aware that this might be a bit intense for kids under 10.

Image: DenisNata | Shutterstock

When: September 24, 2022 | 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Jupiter Park | 510 S. Jupiter Road, Allen

More Info

Allen is planning its first public dog park at Jupiter Park and in preparation for the grand opening, they are inviting neighbors to bring their leashed four-legged family members for a day of treats and fun. If you don’t have a furry best friend yet, adopt one on the spot, Allen animal shelter will be on-site closing the Clear the Shelters event. Humans will have their own fun with the Let’s Play! Recreation Enrichment Vehicle.

When: September 24, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk at Granite Park| 5800 State Highway 121, Plano

More Info

Over 20 artisans, crafters, artists and local small businesses will be on hand this weekend at The Boardwalk for a family-friendly, free event chock-full of artsy-pantsy fun. Let yourself get wow-ed by live paintings and performances while you check all the amazing pieces vendors will be offering.

Image: Robert Kneschke | Shutterstock

When: September 17 through October 18, 2022 | 12:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

More Info

If you are stopping by Legacy West this Saturday, let the kids have some artsy fun at the seasonal activation space located in front of Nike and Free People. Every month Legacy West will add new activities for younglings of all ages to express themselves.

