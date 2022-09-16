Texans must wait until September 30 for our state fair to start, but our neighbors to the north are already enjoying carnival rides and fair food.

The state fair of Oklahoma kicked off on September 15 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. That’s just a three-hour and eight-minute drive from Plano!

Hop in the car, and you and your family and friends can eat a honey pepper bacon dog (a hot dog slathered with honey mustard sauce), a coconut shrimp bowl (fried coconut shrimp served in a coconut half-shelf with rice and mango), deep-fried buffalo chicken, or mac and cheese topped with pulled pork.

Got a sweet tooth? Try the minneblueberry or minneapple pie (deep-fried pies served with vanilla ice cream), apple pie churro bites, waffle sticks, the key lime pie tornado flurry or freeze-dried Milk Duds, which are said to melt in your mouth.

Also, be sure to also hit the midway, listen to live music, watch bull riding and check out Disney on Ice. On the fair’s official site, you can check out a full list of activities and more.

Tickets to this year’s fair are $8 for general admission for children, and adult tickets cost $15. Ticket prices are higher for those wanting to watch Disney on Ice or the bulls and broncos rodeo. You can check out a full list of ticket prices right here.