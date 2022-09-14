The new Nancy Best Fountain at Klyde Warren Park will make a splash today. A celebration is slated during the grand opening, and children are encouraged to play, cool down and have fun.

This afternoon at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., children can enjoy the fountain and splash pad. At 7:30 the fountain will be featured with lights and a musical performance to bring the experience to life. Parking will be available at 1821 North Pearl Street.

All images courtesy of tony fay public relations

Klyde Warren Park President Kit Sawers told Local Profile the idea for a new water feature has been thought about since the park opened, and they knew visitors would enjoy an interactive fountain. Over the past several years they saw the need for a water feature and have worked to design a space that includes water. Watching the plans come off the page and into the park has been an exciting journey for Sawers and park employees.

“It’s hard to even describe,” Sawers told Local Profile. “It’s like a dream come true.”

The new fountain includes a 5,000-square foot splash pad, a four-step filtration and sanitation process, three 15-foot tall stainless steel trees, 14 rosebud bubblers and 106 small nozzles that simulate leaves. During the evening, dancing waters and choreographed light and music shows will fill the park. The shows will change monthly to give the audience a new experience. The fountain will be free and open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

The new water feature was gifted to the park by longtime Klyde Warren Park board member Nancy Best and her husband Randy. Construction for the project began in January and finished as expected this September. The fountain is one of three new projects in celebration of the park welcoming community members for 10 years. In addition to the fountain, the park upgraded its dog park to 10,000 square feet and is currently working to reimagine and add to the children’s park.

Pictured: jody grant, sheila grant, nancy best, randy best and pastor richie butler

The Klyde Warren Park currently sees around one million visitors every year, and with the new additions to the park, Sawers expects to see hundreds of thousands more.