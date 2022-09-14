A Disney-themed drag brunch was canceled on September 8 after Cools Beans, a Denton bar and grill, received threatening calls and comments. The event was canceled to ensure safety for employees and customers.

The all-ages event at Cool Beans Bar and Grill was originally scheduled for Sunday. The cancelation was less than two weeks after Anderson Distillery & Grill in Roanoke drew protestors during a drag event.

“It was never my intention to host an event that would result in controversy, hate and divisiveness,” Anderson Distillery & Grill owner Jay Anderson wrote in an August 23 Facebook post. “It is my intention to welcome people from ALL walks of life into Anderson Distillery & Grill.”

Dallas Voice reported that the bar and grill’s event was just as much of a Disney costume event as it was a drag brunch. Cools Beans Bar and Grill had previously hosted drag shows and did not face the same criticism. But this was the first time the event was open for all ages and not 18 or older.

A statement was posted on Cool Beans’ social media, read:

Unfortunately Cool Beans will be canceling our Disney themed drag brunch this Sunday and we’d like to tell you why… If you have been following us for the past few years, you know the safety of our employees and customers comes before ANYTHING else. Having a safe space that day, or any day, takes precedence over all else. That being said our drag brunch has caught a lot of attention from certain political groups who have made it very clear that they aren’t happy about this event. With todays climate, it’s better to be safe than sorry and unfortunately, this is that exact situation. To those of you out there who have forced us to make this decision, shame on you! Shame on you for putting fear into us with your threats, your horrible DM’s, your aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments. This is not a “win” for you. We employ college aged students and you have made them fearful in a place where before this day they have felt protected and safe. Us canceling is not out of agreement, but out of fear for our employees, performers, and customers safety.

Cool Beans will be hosting more events in the future and has an Oktoberfest celebration planned for September 17.