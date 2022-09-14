Do you miss the Hello Kitty truck? Don’t worry, Barbie is here to cheer you up!

The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour (say that five times in a row) will be making two stops in the DFW area this month. Mark the dates and make sure to say happy 50th birthday to iconic OG California girl, Malibu Barbie after you’ve checked all the merchandise she’s bringing with her.

The tour started in 2019 in Los Angeles and is still rolling through America. Once it departs from the DFW area it’ll take on a road trip to Houston by October 1.

But in the meantime, if you happen to be in Arlington this Saturday, September 17, head to The Parks Mall, 3811 South Cooper St, near Round 1 Bowling from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The next stop will be Fort Worth on September 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Shops at Clrearfork at the Plaza across from Starbucks.

You can’t miss it, if the bright-yellow truck isn’t eye-catching enough, you’ll still be able to find it if you follow a crowd of Barbie fans taking pictures, showing off their recent purchases and just having fun.

Take the opportunity to catch a glance at the redesigned pop-up truck and all the ‘70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories. Summer might be saying farewell for this year, but it’s never too early to get ready for your next trip to the beach.

Some of the items you’ll find are Barbie-logo embroidered denim jackets, pink Barbie-logo hoodies, embroidered patch sets, beach towels, stainless thermal bottles, enamel pin sets, shopper totes, tie-dye bucket hats, ringer t-shirts and Barbie-logo mugs. Prices will range from $12 to $75, and you’ll be able to pay with a credit card at the truck.