These 10 faith-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!

Agape Resource and Assistance Center

Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transformational support services to homeless women, moms, and their children, empowering them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. Agape addresses the critical needs of homeless women in Collin County, with a specific focus on single moms and their children through Housing 4 Hope (H4H), a unique program created exclusively to serve women-led families by providing not only safe, stable housing, but transformational programs.

If you would like to help women and mothers change their families’ lives, consider volunteering, or donating to Agape Resource and Assistance Center today!

Address: P.O. Box 861664 Plano, TX 75086

Phone: 469-814-0453

Visit Agape Resource and Assistance Center’s website | View Agape Resource and Assistance Center’s NTX Giving Day page

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation Central Region

Buddhist Tzu Chi aims to relieve the suffering of those in need and to create a better world for all through compassion, love, and hope. Tzu Chi has a scholarship program helping high school and undergraduate students who are making a difference in their communities pursue dreams of higher education. Tzu Chi Dallas has also been part of Texas VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) since 2006 to provide disaster relief to those in need.

Support Tzu Chi Dallas in providing relief to those that need it most by donating, today!

Address: 534 W Belt Line Rd Richardson, TX 75080

Phone: 972-680-8869

Visit Buddhist Tzu Chi’s website | View Buddhist Tzu Chi’s NTX Giving Day page

DaySpring Senior Living

Located in the heart of Plano, DaySpring is one of Texas’ premiere assisted living communities. DaySpring Senior Living offers outstanding services and compassionate Christian care. The organization supports residents’ desires to maintain an active independent lifestyle and provides support and assisted living services to meet residents’ changing needs. DaySpring has provided unmatched Christian care to older adults since 1998.

Support DaySpring and its assisted living and memory care services by donating, today!

Address: 6400 Cheyenne Trail Plano, TX 75023

Phone: 972-769-1109

Visit DaySpring Senior Living’s website | View DaySpring Senior Living’s NTX Giving Day page

Direction 61:3

Direction 61:3 is a transitional living and foster agency with a network of homes meeting the needs of youth (15-24 years old) who are aging out of foster care. Residents are given the opportunity for success through mentoring, life-skills training, faith-focused interaction, and educational guidance. Additionally, the youth of Direction 61:3 are given the opportunity to pursue a high school diploma and acquire technical and vocational training, and/or degrees through local colleges.

Help provide safe and loving homes for youth by supporting Direction 61:3!

Address: 3286 CR 168 McKinney, TX 75071

Phone: 214-544-9055

Visit Direction 61:3’s website | View Direction 61:3’s NTX Giving Day page

Engage Hope Ministries

Engage Hope was created to transform lives and communities for Christ. Over the past ten years, the ministry has grown in scope to serve regions throughout Uganda and Mexico. Engage Hope works with ten ministry partners in Uganda and one in Mexico to provide Christian education, clean water, food, housing, malnutrition treatment, medical care, and vocational training to meet the physical and spiritual needs of impoverished children and families in their communities.

If you are interested in helping those in need, donate to Engage Hope today!

Address: 2001 W. Plano Parkway, Suite 1903 Plano, TX 75075

Phone: 214-923-7309

Visit Engage Hope Ministries’ website | View Engage Hope Ministries’ NTX Giving Day page

Livada Orphan Care, Inc.

Livada partners with local DFW-based churches, businesses, foundations, and individuals to help vulnerable children grow deep in the heart of Transylvania Romania. The organization also serves Ukrainian refugees who need long-term and temporary assistance. Livada Orphan Care Inc. creates win-win situations where Dallas-based groups can serve underserved populations through mission trips to Romania and through service projects based in North Texas.

Inspire hope in orphaned children of Romania by donating to Livada, today!

Address: 2001 W Plano Pkwy Suite 3430 Plano, TX 75075

Phone: 972-941-4416

Visit Livada Orphan Care’s website | View Livada Orphan Care’s NTX Giving Day page

Moms in the Making

Moms in the Making is a faith-based, Christian fertility support group that encourages women on their journey to becoming mothers by sharing the hope and truth of God’s word. Whether it is the loss of a baby or miscarriage, second infertility, foster care or adoption, medical treatments, or a more natural route, Moms in the Making supports women in need. With 55 in-person support groups across the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as 12 virtual groups, a Spanish group, and three Moms Made groups, Moms in the Making works hard to support women across the world!

Support mothers in need of hope by donating to Moms in the Making today!

Address: 5570 FM 423 Suite 250-2117 Frisco, TX 75036

Phone: 817-675-3861

Visit Moms in the Making’s website | View Moms in the Making’s NTX Giving Day page

St. Timothy Christian Academy

St. Timothy Christian Academy helps students with learning disabilities achieve their full potential in school through an innovative approach to education in a redemptive Christian setting. St. Timothy provides full-day instruction for students K-12 and has tuition assistance available for families in need. Whether a student has ADHD, dyslexia, autism spectrum disorder, or another condition, St. Timothy helps all students achieve academic success!

Support children in reaching their full potential by donating to St. Timothy, today!

Address: 6801 W. Park Blvd. Plano, TX 75093

Phone: 972-820-5460

Visit St. Timothy Christian Academy’s website | View St. Timothy Christian Academy’s NTX Giving Day page

Wounded No More Ministries, Inc.

Wounded No More Ministries offers emotional and behavioral counseling to those in grief by offering a supportive community along with the practical tools necessary for restoration and spiritual growth. The organization’s mission is to serve God’s people with compassion and a Christ-centered education to help them embark on a journey toward emotional healing, hope, and purpose. By incorporating biblical guidance with counseling, Wounded No More Ministries gives those going through challenging times hope for a future and a purpose in life.

Help the grieving heal by donating to Wounded No More Ministries!

Address: 9925 Pierce Dr McKinney, TX 75072

Phone: 972-979-7550

Visit Wounded No More Ministries’ website | View Wounded No More Ministries’ NTX Giving Day page

3e United

3e United equips churches with opportunities to work together to support the well-being of local communities. 3e United also partners with nonprofits, schools, and social service agencies to identify needs in the community that they can serve. In addition to responding to assistance requests from these organizations, 3e United seeks to be proactive in empowering the under-resourced to be self-sustaining.

Empower those in need by donating to 3eUnited!

Address: 202 W. Louisiana Street Suite 205 McKinney, TX 75069

Phone: 469-631-0129

Visit 3e United’s website | View 3e United’s NTX Giving Day page