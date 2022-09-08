Loving your family means making sure you, your parents and your children maintain their doctor’s appointments. It’s time to check up on your health, and the health of those you love.

Collin County resident Drew Naukam scheduled his annual physical in December 2020. He expected it to be his usual physical. What he didn’t expect was to be told to schedule another appointment with a cardiologist right away. During his checkup, it was discovered that he had a heart defect that was affecting him to the point where emergency heart surgery was needed.

Sharon Naukam says, “It was a really scary time for our family. No one wants to hear they have an appointment with a heart surgeon in two days.” It was necessary for him to have a complete valve replacement. Drew’s surgery to correct the defect was a success and he is now enjoying a full life with family, work and the ability to continue traveling, play soccer and everything he does to enjoy life. After that experience, the Naukams realized they had a calling to take on a leadership role to help raise critical funds for the American Heart Association.

They are now co-chairs for the upcoming Heart of Collin County – Heart Fest to be held at Legacy Food Hall on Saturday, November 5th. Sharon says, “We’re excited to bring this event to Legacy West. It brings the entire community together to celebrate as well as honor healthcare workers who have worked through a difficult couple of years.” Heart Fest will feature live music, great food, and both live and silent auctions.

The Naukams are thankful for the American Heart Association’s funded research resulting in discoveries that have saved lives in every community in the United States. Heart disease and stroke continue to be the number one killer of Americans. Drew Naukam says, “Our goal is to help raise awareness for the American Heart Association and the important work it does across the globe and in our own backyards. We are grateful for the support of the Heart Fest sponsors and for the funds raised to provide critical research, advocacy and further the positive impact on our community.”

1 in 3 deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease or stroke

Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a heart attack

Every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke.

The American Heart Association are crusaders and champions of innovation and discovery. The Association has funded numerous inventions and ongoing improvements of lifesaving medical and health advancements.

You may recognize, or have benefited from, a few of the biggest breakthroughs to date:

Artificial Heart Valve

Heart Transplant Capabilities

CPR Techniques and Guidelines

First Implantable Pacemaker

Congenital Heart Defect Detection in Babies

Cholesterol-Inhibiting Medications

The American Heart Association brings science to life to help you live healthy, active and free of disease. And we’re just getting started.

For more information on 2022 Heart Fest: Heart.org/heartofcc

For sponsorship information email: Krista.sharp@heart.org

American Heart Association | Dallas Division

105 Decker Drive, Suite 200 Irving, TX 75062 | 214-441-4200

Heart.org/dallas