The life-size dinosaurs at heard museum. Image: heard natural science museum & wildlife sanctuary | website

When: September 3, 2022, through February 20, 2023 | See full schedule

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

Tickets

Do you have an inquisitive and imaginative child? Is that your inner child? Then now is the time to head to the Heard Museum and let your imagination run wild with the return of Dinosaurs Live! In addition to a new outdoor fossil dig, the animatronic exhibit will feature its famous 46-foot T-Rex and ten brand new life-size dinosaurs.

When: September 10, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Star in Frisco | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

More Info

Flea Style is preparing a free outdoor market at The Star this Saturday at the Tostitos Championship Plaza. Stroll through the 40-plus booths offering art and fashion items, home décor, lighting, textiles, paper goods and much, much more. Stay a while to enjoy DJ spins.

When: September 10, 2022 | 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Frisco Water Park | 5828 Nancy Jane Ln, Frisco

Tickets

Frisco Water Park might be closed for humans, but furry friends are welcome! Take your dog to a different dog park this Saturday and participate in the photo/video contest for a bag of doggy swag. Which title do you think your dog will get? Best doggy paddle, best ball retriever or best doggone summer style?

The midtown men will perform at the eisemann center as part of the eisemann center’s 20th anniversary celebration. Image courtesy of eisemann center.

When: September 10, 2022 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

Tickets

The Eisemann Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a sensational production that reunited four stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, the high-octane musical that brings to life the greatest hits of the sixties. While you are at it, take the opportunity to stop by the immersive projection experience 20 Years in 20 Minutes highlighting the 20 years of the Eisemann Center.

Rent When: September 9 through 18, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Willow Bend Center for the Arts | 6121 W Park Blvd, B216, Plano

Tickets NTPA Repertory Theatre presents the pop cultural phenomenon, Rent, the Tony Award-winning musical based on Puccini’s La Boheme. Follow a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians falling in love, struggling to find their voice and live for today. Helbing Jazz Initiative When: September 10, 2022 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theater at Frisco Discovery Center| 8004 N Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

Tickets Renowned percussionist and instructor, Stockton Helbing will lead the new fall program presented by Play Frisco’s Cultural Affairs Division. The initiative hopes to encourage, educate and embolden people of all ages to jump into jazz through performances and by telling stories of the diverse people that created it.

When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 2 through October 29, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State Street, Richardson

More Info

Get your lawn chair ready because live music returns to the outdoor CityLine plaza this fall. This weekend Griffin Holtby will take the stage with some rock tunes, followed by Jade Nickol on Saturday. Enjoy the music from one of the restaurant patios on State Street or make a picnic out of your to-go order and take a spot at the plaza.

Image: back in black | website

When: September 9, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Get back in time to the ’70s by the hand of AC/DC’s tribute band Back in Black this Friday at the Box Garden at Legacy Hall and enjoy a performance of hard rock, beer in hand, from a VIP Balcony Lounge for the best view of the stage.

When: September 10, 2022 | 4:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 E 16th Street, Plano

Tickets

Bridges is an outdoor performing arts collaboration festival presented by the Garage Arts Project. The festival will feature four commissioned performances, each one will be a multidisciplinary collaboration between Texas-based artists.

Image: joseph sohm | shutterstock

When: September 11, 2022 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

Cheer to your favorite team this weekend as the Cowboys kick off the season in a match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Enjoy the game next to fellow fans on Legacy Hall’s giant 24-ft screen and check the special prices on Miller Lite buckets.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Cabaret

When: September 2 through 18, 2022 | See full schedule

Where: Art Centre Theatre | 1400 Summit Ave Suite E, Plano

More Info

Frisco StarFest

When: September 10, 2022 | 6:00 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Frisco Commons Park | 8000 McKinney Road, Frisco

More Info

Parent’s Night Out at Jump into Art Studios

When: September 10, 2022 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Jump into Art Studios | 404 N Church St, McKinney

More Info

Psychedelic Robot

When: Thurs to Sat, 3:00 – 9:00 P.M. | Sundays 12:00 – 9:00 P.M.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

Tickets

Jurassic Skate

When: September 10, 2022 | 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Allen Community Ice Rink | 200 E. Stacy Road, #1350, Allen

More Info

Roll with the Council

When: September 10, 2022 | 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: B.F. Phillips Community Park | B.F. Phillips Community Park, Frisco

More Info

Willow Bend Kid’s Club

When: September 10, 2022 | 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Willow Bend | 6121 W Park Blvd, Plano

More Info