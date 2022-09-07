The investigation for the vandal that targeted Stonebridge United Methodist Church in McKinney, Texas on August 28 is still ongoing. But Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the individual or individuals responsible for the attack.

Crime Stoppers is an organization that allows anonymous individuals to report crimes or tips about crimes without fear of getting involved in any way. They have a 95% conviction rate, and there are currently more than 1,200 Crime Stopper programs around the world including Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the U.S.

As Local Profile previously reported, the McKinney church was vandalized with swastikas, hate speech and arson. The vandalism found before the Sunday church service on August 28 was the second time the Stonebridge United Methodist was targeted in a racist and antisemic attack. An employee of the church discovered the vandalism, and police were promptly called to investigate. The first incident on August 17 contained messages of white supremacy and other symbols of hate. The second vandalism included a spray painted message saying, “Not my best work yet…” prompting questions and worry as to if the vandal will hit the church again.

McKinney Police are still working to find those responsible for the crimes and hope the public will come forward with knowledge of what happened. The investigation will continue, and congregation members of Stonebridge United Methodist are still attending church despite the racist and antisemitic attacks.

If you have any information regarding the crime from August 17 or August 28, call Crime Stoppers anytime of the week at 214-373-8477. The call will be made anonymously for those who wish to remain uninvolved and unidentified. The McKinney police are also still accepting tips regarding information about the crimes at 972-547-2700.