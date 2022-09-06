Let’s welcome fall this year with a stein of bier in hand and a polka song in our hearts, and everywhere else!

Check our list for the top Oktoberfest celebrations going on in North Texas.

Images: visit addison | facebook

When: September 15 through 18, 2022

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Addison Oktoberfest is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year! For decades the four-day festival has been recognized as the most authentic Oktoberfest celebration outside of Munich. They even open the same day Munich’s festival does! Enjoy dances, dachshund races, polka bands, food and, last but very much not least, bier!

When: September 22 through 24, 2022

Where: Trinity Park | 2401 University Drive, Fort Worth

Head to Trinity Park on September 22 for the opening ceremonies and see if local community leaders manage to tap the first kegs by hammering a bronze spout into the kegs without spilling any bier. Stay to enjoy the bier barrel rolling race, participate in the Oktoberfest Olympics and sign in or watch from afar the bier wench stein carrying competition!

When: September 23 through 25, 2022

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney

If you didn’t get enough German fun at Addison’s Oktoberfest then join McKinney’s celebration just one weekend later. The festival will feature a carnival, weenie dog races, dances and more. You’ll even get the chance to show off your arm strength in the Hofbrau “Musskrugstemmen” Stein holding competition and get the chance to compete for a weekend in New York City to attend the NYC event in 2023.

When: September 24, 2022

Where: The Village Dallas | 5605 Village Glen Drive, Dallas

The Village Dallas invites you to a family-friendly prost-worthy Saturday to celebrate German culture. The free entry grants you access to polka dance performances, live music, a caricature artist and a braid bar. But if you are serious about Oktoberfest, get yourself a VIP ticket and get your place at the stein-hoisting competition and bier sampling!

When: Saturday, September 24 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Garland Central Library Lot | 625 Austin St, Garland

Dust off your running shoes and join the race. Or watch from afar and cheer for the athletes before the Oktoberfest events.

Legacy Hall’s 5th Annual Oktoberfest

When: September 24, 2022

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Legacy Hall joins the party with its 5th annual event featuring live polka music by the hand of The Dogesteins and a full day of German-themed games and competitions to take part in. Stay around to enjoy delicious German brats and pretzels and get your bier stein filled with Unlawful Assembly’s The Antagonist, a traditional Märzen-style bier brewed on site.

Image: frisco oktoberfest | website

When: October 1, 2022

Where: Frisco Square | 8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco

No matter at what time you make it to Frisco’s Oktoberfest festival, you’ll find it filled with friends and friends-to-be dancing and singing at the Alpinegarten, eating delicious foods from the vendors at the shaded tent at the Simpson Plaza Event Lawn and filling their pitches of bier at the Alpine bar.

When: October 1, 2022

Where: Flag Pole Hill | 8100 Doran Cir. Dallas

Dallas festival offers fun for the whole family! Enjoy live music, delicious food including brats, pizza, hefeweizen and kolsh and prepare for the cornhole tournament! This family-friendly event will feature a Kid Zone, a one-acre bounce house park to keep the kinder entertained while their adults can watch from the lounge area bar.