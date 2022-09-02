If you are looking for a new job, now is the time. New data shows that employment is growing fast, and jobs are quickly becoming available.

On Friday, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (via Newsbreak) released ​​updated data on hiring in the U.S. and found that hiring has slowed down but remained high through August. They reported that 315,000 jobs were added into the economy, but unemployment rose to 3.7% nationally. Bucking national trends Collin County’s unemployment rate dropped between June and July from 3.4% to 3.3%.

Employment in 2022 has done surprisingly well and many businesses are getting over the final hill since the COVID-19 pandemic. An expected slowdown has not occurred this far, and there is not much evidence hinting at one.

August was not the only month this summer that did well: July also went well above expectations and added 528,000 jobs with unemployment sitting as 3.5%. In fact, an average of 461,000 jobs have been added by the economy every month in the first half of this year.

This national hiring spree can be seen in Collin County with H-E-B rapidly moving into the North Texas area. The grocery store set for Plano has already begun hiring. Local Profile previously reported H-E-B is going to be filling 700 positions to get the store up and running.

H-E-B hosted a job fair on August 13 at Collin County Community College and was ready to fill a number of these positions. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is expected to bring in a lot more jobs to the area in the upcoming years with their interest and investments in North Texas.

Allen and McKinney are ready for their own H-E-B locations to open and for more job opportunities to come with the opening of new stores.

At the rate Collin County is moving, there should be a continued decline of unemployment and more job opportunities as we approach 2023.